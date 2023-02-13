WSP warns of rise in 'fake gold' scams on highways

article

Washington State Patrol is warning of a spike in jewelry scammers on state highways.

The "fake gold" scam involves people flagging down drivers, claiming to have car issues. They then offer tons of gold jewelry in exchange for cash.

The gold is not real, and victims are left with cheap jewelry and no cash.

WSP says one such scammer was caught in the act Monday, and was carrying necklaces, rings and earrings.

Troopers urge drivers to be on the lookout for scammers, and always be cautious when offering help to people on the road.