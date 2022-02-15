WSP: Tow truck driver fatally struck by semi on I-5 near Milton; semi driver suspected of DUI

Troopers are investigating after a tow truck driver was fatally struck on I-5 near Milton on Tuesday morning.

Before 6:30 a.m., officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation said there was a collision in the northbound lanes of I-5 near Porter Way.

Trooper Robert Reyer said that a tow truck driver who was at the scene was stuck by a semi-truck. The driver died at the scene.

Reyer also said that the driver of the semi was taken into custody and suspected of driving under the influence

Drivers should expect backups as two right lanes are blocked.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

