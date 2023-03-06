WSP to conduct 'Move Over, Slow Down' emphasis patrols near road work zones

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will conduct emphasis patrols through April, aiming to get drivers to "Move Over, Slow Down" around road work zones.

WSP and state transportation agencies are stepping up patrols for a "Move Over, Slow Down" campaign. The goal is to educate drivers on RCW 46.61.212, a state law requiring people to move over or slow down when passing emergency or work zones on the road.

According to state authorities, you are required by law to move over one lane if possible, or slow down at least 10 mph when near these zones. Legally, the emergency or work zone also includes 200 feet of road in both directions around the area of work.

"Our emergency responders and highway workers need your help to keep them safe," said WSP Chief John Batiste. "Choosing to move over or slow down allows them to do their job of helping others in need and continuing their work ensuring our roadways are safe for the great people of our state."

Authorities note that most people know to move out of the way of police, fire and ambulance crews, but say the law also includes tow trucks and work crews, which some people may not realize.

"All of our emergency responders, from those who assist disabled vehicles to those who provide life-saving care to crash victims, risk their lives on the side of our roads every day," said Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) Director Shelly Baldwin. "They deserve to be protected, too. It’s easy for drivers to move over or slow down when approaching people or flashing lights on the road ahead. You can prevent another tragedy when you do."