WSP: Suspects shoot at troopers during pursuit

Two men are in custody after reportedly shooting at troopers while fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol said it started around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday when a trooper ran plates on an SUV traveling on I-90 East in East King County. The SUV came up stolen, prompting the trooper to call for backup.

When the other trooper arrived the two began a pursuit on I-90 and chased the stolen SUV up West Lake Sammamish. The first PIT maneuver failed.

Johnson said shots fired from the stolen SUV hit a WSP patrol unit twice, but troopers did not return fire.

RELATED: Driver crashes into Factoria Mall after medical emergency

The second PIT maneuver was successful, ending the chase on Lakemont Boulevard in Bellevue.

Advertisement

The driver of the stolen SUV was not compliant, so troopers used a non-lethal bean bag to take him into custody.

The passenger was compliant and was also taken into custody.