WSP seeks witnesses to fatal hit-and-run crash on I-5

article

Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses of a fatal hit-and-run crash on I-5 early Saturday morning.

Authorities say a moped was driving southbound on I-5 near 85th Street. The rider made a lane change and struck a Toyota Prius, was thrown from their moped and hit by another sedan, which sped off.

The rider died from their injuries.

WSP is now looking for witnesses who may have been in the area when the crash happened. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to email Detective Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.

READ MORE: Domestic violence shooting suspect arrested after month-long search

RELATED: Person injured in Renton hit-and-run, police looking for suspect

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram