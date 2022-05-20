WSP seeks witnesses in drive by shooting incident on SR 167 in Kent

article

Washington State Patrol detectives seeking anyone who witnessed a drive by shooting that happened on State Route 167 in Kent Wednesday.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), at around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to reports of a shooting on northbound State Route 167 just south of I-405. When troopers arrived, they found a vehicle with at least four bullet holes on the right shoulder of the road.

The driver inside the vehicle, who did not get hit, described the car that shot at him as a dark blue Honda Accord. The car was lowered with a wide body kit, had black wheels and heavily tinted windows. The people in the car were described as two men, possibly in their early 20s.

The victim says the passenger of the Honda unrolled his window and opened fire, striking the car, shattering a window and disabling it.

WSP detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information on the dark blue Honda Accord to contact Detective Medeiros at Ruth.Medeiros@wsp.wa.gov.

This is a developing story.