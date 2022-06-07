WSP seeks witnesses in drive by shooting in South Seattle

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses of a drive-by shooting that happened in South Seattle Sunday morning.

According to WSP, at around 9:25 a.m. on June 5, a driver called 911 saying that their car was shot at multiple times and there were bullet holes in the side of the car.

The victim told authorities they were driving northbound on State Route 509 just before the 1st Ave. Bridge when another car pulled up beside them and fired several shots at their car, causing a flat tire. The victim also had their 5-year-old child in the car. Both were unharmed.

Photo of the suspect's vehicle (Washington State Patrol)

Authorities described the suspect vehicle as a gold colored sedan with a sticker of a bear with the words "Santa Cruz" on their right rear window.

Anyone with information that can help law enforcement in their investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Moate at Stacy.Moate@wsp.wa.gov.

Authorities say through June 7, 2021, WSP detectives had investigated 23 shootings on the freeways in King County. To date in 2022, this is the 31st shooting, which is a 25% increase.