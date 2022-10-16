WSP seeks victim, suspect of domestic violence kidnapping in Lacey

article

Washington State Patrol needs help locating the victim and suspect of a domestic violence kidnapping in Lacey.

According to authorities, 53-year-old Chae An is suspected of violating a no-contact order and kidnapping his wife, 42-year-old Young An.

The two were last seen Sunday afternoon at 12:54 p.m. on Rossberg St in Lacey.

Chae is described as 5’8", 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, although his picture shows him with no hair. Young is described as 5’3" and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The two are believed to be in a light blue 2006 Dodge Caravan, Washington license plates BFM5141.

Anyone with information on their location is urged to call 911 immediately.