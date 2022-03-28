WSP seeks suspect in I-5 drive-by shooting near West Seattle

article

Washington State Patrol is searching for a suspect who shot into a woman's car on I-5 in West Seattle, hitting the driver in the leg.

According to authorities, troopers were called to a shooting on northbound I-5 around 1 a.m. The caller told dispatch she was near the West Seattle Freeway when someone in a red, older model Honda Civic sped up behind them and started shooting.

The victim said a bullet hit her in the leg, and she took an off-ramp and got off the freeway, flagging down a Seattle Police officer for help.

Officers were unable to find the suspect vehicle in the area.

Anyone with information on the shooting or suspect is asked to call WSP Detective Medeiros at Ruth.Medeiros@wsp.wa.gov.

