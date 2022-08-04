WSP seeks missing Indigenous woman last seen in Kirkland on Aug. 2

article

Washington State Patrol issued an alert for a missing Indigenous woman last seen in Kirkland Tuesday afternoon.

The state agency issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on behalf of Kirkland Police. They are looking for 26-year-old Taci Marson, who was last seen walking near 89th Ave NE in Kirkland around 1 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Authorities say Marson has frequented Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood in the past, and may also go by ‘Taci Marsom’

Marson is described as 5'8" and 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Marson's whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.