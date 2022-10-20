WSP seeks missing Indigenous teenager, last seen in Rochester

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help in finding a missing indigenous teenager who is considered at risk.

According to the WSP, 14-year-old Makenlee Miller ran away from her grandmother’s house in Rochester, and was last seen at around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday.

She is 5 feet tall, and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a black zip up hoodie and black Converse shoes.

Anyone who has seen or knows her whereabouts is urged to call 911 right away.

This is a developing story.