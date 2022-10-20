Expand / Collapse search

WSP seeks missing Indigenous teenager, last seen in Rochester

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

WSP searching for missing Indigenous person in Rochester

The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Indigenous teenager, who was last seen in Rochester.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help in finding a missing indigenous teenager who is considered at risk.

According to the WSP, 14-year-old Makenlee Miller ran away from her grandmother’s house in Rochester, and was last seen at around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday.

She is 5 feet tall, and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a black zip up hoodie and black Converse shoes.

Anyone who has seen or knows her whereabouts is urged to call 911 right away.

RELATED: Family of missing Yakima boy offering $10,000 reward for his safe return

This is a developing story.