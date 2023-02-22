WSP seeks missing Indigenous teenager from Aberdeen

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a teenager last seen on Tuesday.

According to the WSP, 17-year-old Romeo Serrano was last seen walking on Market St. in Aberdeen. Authorities say he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue and white shoes and a backpack.

Serrano is described as being 5’8", weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

This MIPA has been activated by the WSP on behalf of the Aberdeen Police Department.

This is a developing story.