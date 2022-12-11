WSP seeks missing Indigenous man last seen in Yakima on Nov. 9

article

Washington State Patrol issued a Missing Indigenous Person alert for a man last seen in Yakima in early November.

Authorities are looking for 33-year-old Jason Sijohn, last known to be near W. Tieton Dr. and S. 10th Ave. in Yakima on Nov. 9, 2022.

Sijohn is described as 5'10" and 170 lbs, bald with hazel eyes. A photo provided by WSP shows Sijohn with black hair tied in a braid.

Police have no information about what clothes Sijohn was wearing when he was last seen, and there is no associated vehicle.

Anyone with information on Sijohn's whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.