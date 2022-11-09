WSP seeks missing 85-year-old Olympia man with dementia

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Olympia man with dementia.

According to the WSP, 85-year-old John "Buzz" Dokke was last seen in the Yauger Way area between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say he has dementia, and is not familiar with the area. He is possibly traveling on foot, and does not have his medication with him.

Dokke is described as being a white man with gray hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5' 10" and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

The WSP says this Silver Alert has been issued on behalf of the Olympia Police Department.

RELATED: Police looking for missing, endangered man last seen on bus in Federal Way

RELATED: Authorities searching for missing hiker in Olympic National Park

This is a developing story.