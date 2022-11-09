Expand / Collapse search

WSP seeks missing 85-year-old Olympia man with dementia

By FOX 13 News Staff
Washington State Patrol

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Olympia man with dementia.

According to the WSP, 85-year-old John "Buzz" Dokke was last seen in the Yauger Way area between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say he has dementia, and is not familiar with the area. He is possibly traveling on foot, and does not have his medication with him.

Dokke is described as being a white man with gray hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5' 10" and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately. 

The WSP says this Silver Alert has been issued on behalf of the Olympia Police Department.

This is a developing story.

