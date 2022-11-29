WSP seeks help identifying deadly hit-and-run suspect in Kent

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for help identifying a driver who hit and killed someone in Kent, and drove away early Tuesday morning.

According to the WSP, troopers received a call about a man laying in the middle of State Route 516 near the northbound I-5 on ramp at around 2:30 a.m.

When troopers arrived, they immediately performed life-saving efforts, but the victim was dead.

Authorities say the victim showed signs of being struck by a vehicle, however there were no witnesses. The suspect’s car is likely to have hood and windshield damage.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help troopers in their investigation is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Moate at stacy.moate@wsp.wa.gov, or call WSP dispatch.

RELATED: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Aurora Avenue

RELATED: Woman killed in hit-and-run on Rainier Avenue in South Seattle

This is a developing story.