WSP seeks help finding missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer's

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer’s.

According to the WSP, 65-year-old Ebrima Secca was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities say he was last seen leaving his home near 40th Ave. SW.

Authorities say he has Alzheimer’s, and is unable to find his way home without help.

He is described as be 6’7" weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes, and black, silver hair.

The WSP activated this Silver Alert on behalf of the Seattle Police Department.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911 immediately.