WSP seeks help finding missing Indigenous woman considered to be at-risk

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help in finding a missing Indigenous woman considered to be at-risk.

According to the WSP, 49-year-old Denell Kelly was last seen on March 1. She is a member of the Skokomish Nation out of Mason County.

Kelly is described as being 5'10", weighing close to 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say she does not have a car.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 and reference case number 23-SK0107.

This Missing Indigenous Person Alert was activated by the WSP on behalf of the Skokomish Tribal Police.

This is a developing story.