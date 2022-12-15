WSP seeks help finding missing Indigenous teenager last seen in Spanaway

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public's help in finding an indigenous teenager who was reported missing on Wednesday.

According to the WSP, 17-year-old Allece Capoeman was last seen in her home in Spanaway at around 10:00 p.m. Authorities say she is considered at-risk.

She is described as being 4'11", weighing 130 pounds with a buzz cut and brown eyes.

The WSP says she was last seen wearing a dark pink Vans sweatshirt, black sweatpants and light brown Timberland boots.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

This Missing Indigenous Person alert was activated by the WSP on behalf of the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.