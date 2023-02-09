WSP seeks help finding missing Indigenous teen last seen in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on Thursday for an Aberdeen teenager who is considered at-risk.
According to the WSP, 17-year-old Eric Tweed ran away from his mother’s home in South Aberdeen on Feb. 5. Authorities believe he is possibly with friends in areas of Olympia or Seattle.
Tweed is described as being 5’6", weighing 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
The WSP says he was last seen wearing a blue and grey coat, white pants, and red and white Jordan shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts or sees him, is asked to call 911.
RELATED MISSING PERSONS STORIES
- Police seek help finding missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Fife
- Breadson John: FBI joins search for 8-year-old boy missing since June
- How an app saved a 14-year-old girl kidnapped, taken to Airbnb
- 'Oakley Carlson Act' filed in the Washington Legislature
This is a developing story.