WSP seeks help finding missing Indigenous teen last seen in Aberdeen

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on Thursday for an Aberdeen teenager who is considered at-risk.

According to the WSP, 17-year-old Eric Tweed ran away from his mother’s home in South Aberdeen on Feb. 5. Authorities believe he is possibly with friends in areas of Olympia or Seattle.

Tweed is described as being 5’6", weighing 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The WSP says he was last seen wearing a blue and grey coat, white pants, and red and white Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or sees him, is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.