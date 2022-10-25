WSP seeks endangered missing man, last seen near Dunlap neighborhood

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help in finding a missing man from Seattle.

Authorities say 50-year-old James Kohlhepp was last seen Friday afternoon in the Dunlap neighborhood near S. Henderson St. and Renton Ave. S.

James is described as being 5’6", weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. According to the WSP, James is considered at-risk.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

RELATED: Deputies seek public's help in finding missing Washington woman last seen in California

RELATED: Deputies looking for missing 21-year-old Spanaway woman

This endangered missing persons alert was activated by the WSP on behalf of the Seattle Police Department.