WSP seeking witnesses of incident where a person died falling off an overpass onto I-90

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses of an incident from early June, where a person fell off an overpass onto I-5 and was hit by two vehicles.

According to the WSP, at around 12:40 p.m. on June 3, troopers received a 911 call saying a person had come off the South Columbia St. overpass and landed on Southbound I-5. When troopers arrived, the person was pronounced dead on the scene.

After interviewing multiple witnesses, authorities learned that the person who fell onto I-5 may have struck a semi-truck traveling southbound. Additional witnesses say they saw a white Volkswagen hit the person and continue driving south.

Detectives with the WSP is asking anyone who witnessed this incident or know any information about this incident to email detective Russ Haake at russ.haake@wsp.wa.gov.