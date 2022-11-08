WSP seeking missing 16-year-old with autism, last seen near Bellevue College

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued an endangered missing person alert for a 16-year-old who has not been seen since Monday.

According to the WSP, Carter Johnson was last seen near Bellevue College at around 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Authorities say he is on the autism spectrum, and was last seen wearing glasses, a black hoodie, dark sweatpants, Doc Martins and a gray backpack.

Johnson is 5’9", and weighs about 250 pounds. He has brown eyes, and brown hair.

The WSP alert has been activated on behalf of the Issaquah Police Department.

Anyone who has seen Carter is asked to call 911 and reference case number 22-13077.

This is a developing story.