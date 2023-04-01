WSP searching for driver who hit, killed a 22-year-old walking in Osceola

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is searching for a driver who hit and killed a man walking along the highway in Osceola on Saturday.

According to the WSP, at 9:18 a.m., troopers responded to reports of a crash near the corner of SR-164 and 228th Ave. SE. This area is near Farmers Park.

Authorities say the victim was a 22-year-old man from Buckley, Washington.

Investigators say the victim was walking in the roadway on westbound SR-164 when a black SUV traveling eastbound crashed into him.

The victim’s body came to a rest on the north side of the highway in an open field, and the suspect driver continued driving away.

Authorities said the roadway was blocked for about four hours for the investigation.

This is a developing story.