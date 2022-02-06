WSP: Pierce, Thurston County fatal crashes increased by 36% in 2021

article

Road conditions can change on a dime during Western Washington's winter months.

State troopers in the Pierce-Thurston region say they have been called to 36% more fatal crashes in 2021 than the year prior. Trooper Robert Reyer says in 2020, troopers handled 28 fatal crashes.

In 2021, that number rose to 38.

It is unknown what degree that shift can be attributed to early pandemic precautions—in the first months of COVID-19, many commuters opted to stay home or put off travel, especially during Inslee's lockdown measures.

Data for 2022 fatal crashes is not yet known, and likely cannot be meaningfully compared to previous years yet.

