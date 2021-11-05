WSP: One person has life-threatening injuries from crash on SR 99 in Lynnwood

article

Washington State Patrol say at least one person has life-threatening injuries from a crash on SR 99 and 148th near Lynnwood.

Troopers were called to the crash around 1 p.m. on Nov. 5.

The causing driver has life-threatening injuries and is being transported to Harborview Medical Center, according to WSP.

It's unclear if other people were injured.

According to WSP, the causing driver was on SR 99, left the road and hit a utility pole and an occupied parked vehicle in a parking lot.

The right two lanes were closed as WSP investigated.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have information as it becomes available.

