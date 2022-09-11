WSP needs help finding missing boy last seen in Yakima park

article

Washington State Patrol needs help finding a missing and endangered 4-year-old boy, last seen in a park in Yakima.

Authorities say Lucian Munguia was at Sarge Hubbard Park with his parents, but walked off, heading southeast from the parking lot.

Lucian is described as 4’0" and 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. WSP also says Lucian has autism.

Anyone with information on Lucian’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.