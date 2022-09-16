WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.

Investigators say the hit-and-run suspect was driving the wrong way, heading west in the eastbound lanes of SR 16 when they crashed head on into a motorcyclist and another car.

Authorities say the 51-year-old Grapeview, Washington man was declared dead at the scene, and the driver of the second car was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment.

The WSP closed the roadway for nearly five hours to investigate and clear the scene.

The WSP and the Tacoma Police Department are still searching for the hit-and-run suspect. According to the WSP’s incident report, the suspect was driving a white 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and is likely injured.

It is unclear if the hit-and-run driver ditched their car and left the scene on foot. Details about whether drugs or alcohol were involved are also limited at this time.

This is a developing story.