WSP: More than 80 people stopped for HOV lane violations in under 3 hours

More than 80 people were pulled over in under a three-hour timespan for illegally driving in HOV lanes in Snohomish County, authorities say.

According to the Washington State Patrol, six motorcycle troopers patrolled I-5 in Snohomish County. In just a 2.5-hour span, they pulled over 82 HOV violators.

HOV lanes are restricted to cars with two or more passengers, public transportation, high-capacity charter vehicles and emergency vehicles. During peak hours, HOV toll lanes may require three or more passengers in a car.

Some drivers use the HOV lanes to get around I-5’s notorious traffic slowdowns—but this is illegal if they are the only one in the car.

According to WSP, someone’s first HOV offense is a $189 fine, and a second offense is a $339 fine.