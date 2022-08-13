WSP: More than $10,000 in electronics recovered from stolen truck

Washington State Patrol is looking to return several iPads, MacBooks, cell phones and ID cards recovered from a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say a trooper located a stolen vehicle reported out of Seattle. He found the vehicle in Fife, and the owner warned there were guns inside.

When the trooper approached the vehicle, he saw a 43-year-old woman inside—but no trace of the guns.

The woman was taken into custody, and in searching the vehicle, the trooper found tons of stolen devices and items inside, including more than 50 ID cards and an industrial card reader. WSP estimates the value of the stolen goods as exceeding $10,000.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

RELATED: Police: 14-year-old girl injured following SODO shooting

Authorities charged the woman with possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft and fraud.