WSP: Man causes collisions on I-5 in Kent, carjacks crash victim

Washington State Patrol is searching for a man suspected of causing a four-car collision on I-5 near Kent, then carjacking a crash victim and speeding off.

Authorities say the carjacking happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect was driving a white passenger car reported stolen out of Lakewood, going north on I-5 near 288th St. WSP said the suspect struck a car in the HOV lane and lost control, veering across the freeway and causing a four-car crash.

Authorities say the suspect got out of the car and went to a different car—a 2002 Subaru Legacy being driven by a 74-year-old woman. She reportedly unlocked the door thinking he was coming to help her, but WSP said he instead pulled her from the car and shoved her toward traffic.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The suspect got into the Subaru and sped off.

Detectives say the Subaru has Washington license plates 548NWA. Anyone with information on the suspect, stolen car or incident is urged to call WSP Det. Todd Early at todd.early@wsp.wa.gov.