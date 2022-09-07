WSP: Man caused hit-and-run crash, another crash evading police, carjacked victim and crashed again

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (WSP)

Washington State troopers arrested a man they say caused several DUI hit-and-run car crashes—one injuring a pregnant woman—then carjacked someone to keep evading police.

According to Trooper Jacob Kennett, Snohomish County deputies were called to a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday evening. Authorities say the suspect was spotted driving in the wrong lane, nearly causing several head-on collisions.

Deputies tried to stop him, but the man sped off, and they did not pursue.

Instead, they called nearby agencies including Washington State Patrol, whose troopers were called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities say the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a seven-month pregnant woman.

The suspect reportedly flipped his car, climbed out and then carjacked someone nearby, then sped off.

Snohomish County deputies and Arlington Police officers again found the suspect in Smokey Point, where they were finally stopped the car with a PIT maneuver.

The pregnant woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The suspect was arrested for attempting to elude, hit-and-run, driving under the influence and taking a motor vehicle without permission.