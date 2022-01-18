WSP seeks help identifying suspect in I-405 rollover crash

Washington State Patrol are looking for a suspect who they say caused a car crash on I-405 in Kirkland on Friday.

Authorities say a pickup truck was traveling northbound on I-405 near NE 70th Pl, and caused a car to crash, then drove off. Dashcam video shows the truck appear to speed past the car, scraping it and causing it to tumble in the toll lanes and roll several times.

The incident happened Friday, Jan. 14, and authorities have yet to identify the suspect involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call (360) 596-4000 and reference case #22-000695.

