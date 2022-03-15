Expand / Collapse search

WSP looking for witnesses to crash that caused car to burn with trooper inside

By FOX 13 News Staff
Puyallup
State trooper recovering after civilians rescue him from burning car

A semi-truck and WSP patrol car crashed at an intersection in Puyallup, causing a state trooper to become trapped in a burning car. Bystanders quickly rushed in to carry him to safety and treat his wounds.

PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol's Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is looking for witnesses to a crash that caused a trooper's patrol car to catch fire with him inside. 

A Washington State Patrol trooper was hospitalized with serious injuries last week after he was pulled from his burning patrol car near Puyallup.

Before 1:30 a.m., there was a crash involving a trooper and a semi-truck on State Route 167 and State Route 161. 

Video taken by a civilian shows several people carrying the trooper from the flaming car and laying him on the ground some distance away. Using a medical kit, they cut away the trooper’s clothes and treated his wounds.

If you have any information on the semi-truck driver or what led up to the crash, email or call Detective Evan Clark at (360) 688-3408, evan.clark@wsp.wa.gov or Detective Sergeant Jason Kraus at (425) 870-4598, jason.kraus@wsp.wa.gov

