WSP looking for witnesses to crash that caused car to burn with trooper inside

The Washington State Patrol's Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is looking for witnesses to a crash that caused a trooper's patrol car to catch fire with him inside.

A Washington State Patrol trooper was hospitalized with serious injuries last week after he was pulled from his burning patrol car near Puyallup.

Before 1:30 a.m., there was a crash involving a trooper and a semi-truck on State Route 167 and State Route 161.

Video taken by a civilian shows several people carrying the trooper from the flaming car and laying him on the ground some distance away. Using a medical kit, they cut away the trooper’s clothes and treated his wounds.

If you have any information on the semi-truck driver or what led up to the crash, email or call Detective Evan Clark at (360) 688-3408, evan.clark@wsp.wa.gov or Detective Sergeant Jason Kraus at (425) 870-4598, jason.kraus@wsp.wa.gov.

