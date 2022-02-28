WSP looking for vehicle that sped off after hitting another car, causing it to crash and catch fire

article

Washington State Patrol is looking for a driver who crashed into another vehicle on SR 167, causing that vehicle to crash into a tree and catch fire.

The driver left the scene after the crash, WSP said.

The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 27, just south of 212th Street in Kent. When troopers arrived, they saw a vehicle off-road that was on fire. The three people inside the vehicle were able to get out.

A passenger broke their arm and the driver got a laceration on their arm.

Vehicle is the Mercedes Benz that was hit and caught fire (Photo: WSP)

The causing diver was in a white sedan and was driving at a high-rate of speed before hitting the vehicle, WSP said.

Now, the driver is wanted for felony hit-and-run.

If you have any information on the crash or the white sedan, contact Det. Ruth Medeiros at Ruth.Medeiros@wsp.wa.gov.

