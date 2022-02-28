Expand / Collapse search
WSP looking for vehicle that sped off after hitting another car, causing it to crash and catch fire

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Kent
FOX 13 Seattle
article

KENT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is looking for a driver who crashed into another vehicle on SR 167, causing that vehicle to crash into a tree and catch fire. 

The driver left the scene after the crash, WSP said. 

The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 27, just south of 212th Street in Kent. When troopers arrived, they saw a vehicle off-road that was on fire. The three people inside the vehicle were able to get out. 

A passenger broke their arm and the driver got a laceration on their arm. 

Vehicle is the Mercedes Benz that was hit and caught fire (Photo: WSP) 

The causing diver was in a white sedan and was driving at a high-rate of speed before hitting the vehicle, WSP said. 

Now, the driver is wanted for felony hit-and-run. 

If you have any information on the crash or the white sedan, contact Det. Ruth Medeiros at Ruth.Medeiros@wsp.wa.gov

