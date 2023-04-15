WSP issues Silver Alert for missing man last seen at Olympic National Park

article

The Washington State Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a man who went missing after visiting Olympic National Park.

According to the WSP, 73-year-old George Moran was last seen leaving Kalaloch Lodge at around 9:00 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities say he has short-term memory loss.

The WSP is asking the public to keep an eye out for a Moran's rental car. It's a dark gray Toyota Avalon with California plates: 8WKZ776.

Moran is 6' tall, weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a jean jacket, and a blue/red shirt.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The WSP's Silver Alert was activated on behalf of the National Parks System.

This is a developing story.