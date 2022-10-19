WSP issues Silver Alert for missing Centralia woman with undiagnosed dementia

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) issued a Silver Alert for a Centralia woman on Wednesday.

According to the WSP, 80-year-old Mariya Zagorodnyaya was last seen at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday by family members near her church. They told police they saw her driving by without stopping.

Washington State Patrol (This is not a photo of her actual car).

Mariya's family says she has undiagnosed dementia. She's 5'8", weighs about 180 pounds and has gray hair, brown eyes.

The WSP says she was last seen wearing beige pants, a white headscarf and glasses. She drives a 2005 Kia Spectra with Washington license plates: #AOU2898.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is, is asked to call 911 immediately.

The Silver Alert was activated by WSP on behalf of the Centralia Police Department.