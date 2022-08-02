Expand / Collapse search

WSP issues silver alert for missing at-risk woman in Vancouver

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Washington State Patrol)

VANCOUVER, Wash. - On behalf of the Vancouver Police Department, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a silver alert for a missing at-risk woman.

According to the WSP, 75-year-old Carol Rice was last seen on Monday at around 9:00 p.m. in the area of NE 39th St. and NE Edmond Rd. in Vancouver, Washington.

Authorities say Rice stands at a height of 4'10", weighing 195 pounds. She has gray hair and green eyes. She drives a silver 2006 Toyota Corolla with California license plates reading ‘5RHT356.'

The WSP is asking anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to call 911 immediately.

RELATED: $5,000 reward offered to find missing 81-year-old man with Alzheimer's

MISSING: 81-year-old Larry Martinez

Police in Kent are asking for the publics help in finding an at-risk man, 81-year-old Larry Martinez

RELATED: Bellevue Police seek missing woman, last seen Sunday morning

This is a developing story.