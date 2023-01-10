WSP issues Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old Seattle man with dementia

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man last seen in Seattle on Monday.

According to the WSP, Anthony Procopio was last contacted by his son at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. He has been diagnosed with dementia, and typically experiences confusion in the evening hours.

Procopio has gone missing in the past, and has been found in the University of Washington campus and the Green Lake area.

He is described as being 5'10", weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and no shoes. Police want to point out that he is likely barefoot.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 immediately.

This Silver Alert has been activated on behalf of the Seattle Police Department.

RELATED: AG's Office introduces legislation to make cold case unit for missing and murdered Indigenous people in WA

RELATED: Mount Vernon women accused of kidnapping foster son arrested at Sea-Tac Airport

This is a developing story.