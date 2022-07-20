WSP, Island County deputies issue silver alert for missing 85-year-old man

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a silver alert for an elderly man who was reported missing and considered at-risk Wednesday afternoon.

According to the WSP, 85-year-old Willard Michael left on the Whidbey Island/Mukilteo ferry Wednesday morning. Authorities say his phone was last pinged in Bellevue.

Authorities say he drives a dark gray 2018 Jeep Wrangler with Washington license plates reading BSW0479.

Michael is a white man with gray hair and brown eyes. He stands at 6’2" weighing 185 pounds.

WSP says the silver alert has been activated on behalf of the Island County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who has seen him or know where he is heading is asked to call 911.