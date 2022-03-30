WSP investigating fatal hit-and-run near Big Lake

article

Washington State Patrol (WSP) are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident near Big Lake, and need help finding the suspect.

According to WSP, a driver struck someone walking along State Route 9 near Cooma place just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Authorities say they are searching for a neutral-colored car that likely has significant front-end damage after the collision.

Detectives investigating the incident say they received reports of a man running in and out of the roadway 45 minutes before the collision. They are saying that the driver would have been traveling northbound in the northern Big Lake area between 7:50 p.m. and 8:20 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Michael Marken at 360 654-1141 or email him at michael.marken@wsp.wa.gov.

This is a developing story.

