WSP investigating deadly I-5 crash in Tukwila

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash that happened on I-5 early Saturday morning.

According to the Tukwila Fire Department (TFD), crews responded to reported of a high speed crash between two cars on southbound I-5, just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Way S at around 3:30 a.m.

The TFD confirmed one person died in the crash.

At around 3:49 a.m., the TFD blocked the right two lanes to clear up the crash scene and allow WSP to investigate the incident.

Details regarding the cause of the crash, and the condition of the other driver involved is limited at this time.

This is a developing story.