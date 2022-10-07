WSP investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Bellingham

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a driver killed a man walking on the side of the road in Bellingham Friday morning.

According to the WSP, at around 6:30 a.m., the 68-year-old Bellingham man was driving southbound on I-5 near milepost 258 when he hit another man walking on the shoulder.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was declared dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation, and no charges have been made against the driver. However, the WSP believes that drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

This is a developing story.