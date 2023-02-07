WSP investigating deadly crash between a car and person walking on WB I-90 near Snoqualmie

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a car hit and killed a person walking on Westbound I-90 on Monday.

According to the WSP, at around 9:00 p.m, troopers responded to a crash on westbound I-90 at Milepost 27 near the Snoqualmie Casino.

Investigators say the person who was killed was walking in the fourth lane when a 27-year-old driver crashed into them. When police arrived the victim was laying in the center median.

The driver stayed at the scene, and was uninjured in the crash. The person who died has not yet been identified.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in this incident.

This is a developing story as the investigation remains ongoing.