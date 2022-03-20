Expand / Collapse search

WSP investigating 2 shootings on I-5, no injuries reported

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle
Lights on a police cruiser are seen in a file image. (Credit: FOX Television Stations) article

TACOMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol are investigating two shootings on I-5 late Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, two shootings occurred within eight minutes of each other. One was reported at I-5 and S 38th Street in Tacoma, and the other at I-5 and Thorne Lane in Lakewood.

No injuries have been reported in either shooting.

These shootings appear unrelated to the drive-by shooting reported Saturday night near the same location.

Troopers have closed the road at I-5 and 38th to investigate the scene. Anyone with information is urged to call WSP at (360) 596-4000.

RELATED: No injuries reported in I-5 drive-by shooting

READ MORE: Seattle Police investigating Capitol Hill stabbing

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: