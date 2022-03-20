WSP investigating 2 shootings on I-5, no injuries reported

article

Washington State Patrol are investigating two shootings on I-5 late Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, two shootings occurred within eight minutes of each other. One was reported at I-5 and S 38th Street in Tacoma, and the other at I-5 and Thorne Lane in Lakewood.

No injuries have been reported in either shooting.

These shootings appear unrelated to the drive-by shooting reported Saturday night near the same location.

Troopers have closed the road at I-5 and 38th to investigate the scene. Anyone with information is urged to call WSP at (360) 596-4000.

