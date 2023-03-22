WSP investigating 2 drive-by shootings in 1 day

Washington State Patrol is investigating two separate drive-by shootings on state freeways in one day.

Authorities say the first shooting happened early Wednesday morning around 12:10 a.m. at I-5 near the NE 50th St off-ramp. A person was driving a Ford pickup truck, when a white sedan pulled up on the passenger side and fired a shot, hitting the passenger door.

No one was injured in the shooting, but state troopers also have no description of the suspect or vehicle.

The second shooting happened at 10:30 a.m. on SR-167 near SR-18. Authorities say a semi truck was heading south on 167, when a car with no license plates pulled alongside and shot into the front of the truck.

No one was injured in this second shooting. The victim described the suspect vehicle as a sedan with mismatched paint, black rims and possibly a black hood. The suspect reportedly wore a ski mask.

WPS say these last two incidents now make 12 drive-by shootings in King County alone this year.

Anyone with information on the shootings is urged to contact Det. Haake at russ.haake@wsp.wa.gov