WSP: Drivers shoot at each other on I-5 in Renton, no injuries reported

An exchange of gunfire broke out between two drivers on I-5 in Renton, right in the middle of rush-hour traffic.

According to Washington State Patrol, two cars heading southbound near SR 900 got into a confrontation just before 5 p.m. The details of the confrontation are not yet known, but at one point, both vehicles—a Kia and a Dodge Challenger—went back into traffic, and gunfire broke out.

Authorities say the driver of the Kia shot several times at the Challenger, which was carrying children.

The driver of the Challenger shot back once, and the Kia exited onto SR 900.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to WSP.

