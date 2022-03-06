Bainbridge Island ferry terminal cleared to reopen following bomb threat

article

The Bainbridge Island ferry terminal and Colman dock were temporarily closed due to a bomb threat, authorities say.

Washington State Patrol has few details, but Sunday afternoon closed both the Colman dock and Bainbridge Island terminals. Authorities said they were alerted to an anonymous bomb threat, and dispatched troopers and K9 units to investigate.

Colman dock reopened around 12:45 p.m., and crews reopened the Bainbridge Island terminal around 1:08 p.m.

Authorities said they did not find anything suspicious, but are still investigating the circumstances of the threat and the anonymous message.

