WSP asks public for help in finding missing pregnant Indigenous teenager

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for help in finding a missing pregnant Indigenous teenager last seen in Pierce County.

According to the WSP, 17-year-old Shania McCloud is considered at-risk. She was last seen on Monday at around 7:00 a.m. in the South Hill area, south of Puyallup.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a cream-colored coat with pink and orange plaid (seen in photo above). She was also wearing light colored jeans, glasses and a black backpack.

The WSP's Missing Indigenous Persons Alert (MIPA) was activated on behalf of the Chehalis Tribal Police Department.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 911 immediately.

RELATED: Was Oakley Carlson sold? Police weigh in on theory of girl missing for 2 years

RELATED: WSP activates Missing Indigenous Person Alert for at-risk Seattle man

This is a developing story.