VIDEO: WSP arrests man who disguised himself as a WSDOT worker to steal wire near West Seattle Bridge

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who disguised himself as a construction worker, and tried to steal wire near the West Seattle Bridge on Monday.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at around 1:30 p.m., one of their signal tech operators spotted someone pulling wire from a conduit and a junction box on the side of the northbound I-5 ramp to the West Seattle Bridge. These wires are essential, because they power streetlights, traffic signals and anything else that help drivers on the road.

Even though the suspect was wearing a hard hat and a bright orange vest, the WSDOT crew member knew this was not a legit operation. He asked a colleague to take a video of the suspect, and called 911.

When WSP troopers arrived at the scene, the WSDOT workers offered the video as evidence, and the wire thief was arrested.

WSDOT says a legitimate signal operation will have warning signs, cones or barrels, a truck with markings and multiple people on site.

WSDOT is asking the public to be on the lookout for situations like this, and anyone who sees something suspicious is encouraged to call 911 and report it.