WSP activates Missing Indigenous Person Alert for at-risk Seattle man

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
Washington State Patrol

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a man who was last seen in January.

According to the WSP, 25-year-old Tahee Sheppard has been missing since Jan. 3, and was last seen in Seattle. Authorities believe he is likely in the Tulalip area.

He is described as being 5'10, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where he is, or has seen him, is asked to call 911. 

This is a developing story.