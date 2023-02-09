WSP activates Missing Indigenous Person Alert for at-risk Seattle man
article
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a man who was last seen in January.
According to the WSP, 25-year-old Tahee Sheppard has been missing since Jan. 3, and was last seen in Seattle. Authorities believe he is likely in the Tulalip area.
He is described as being 5'10, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows where he is, or has seen him, is asked to call 911.
RELATED MISSING PERSONS STORIES
- Police seek help finding missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Fife
- WSP seeks help finding missing Indigenous teen last seen in Aberdeen
- Breadson John: FBI joins search for 8-year-old boy missing since June
- How an app saved a 14-year-old girl kidnapped, taken to Airbnb
- 'Oakley Carlson Act' filed in the Washington Legislature
This is a developing story.