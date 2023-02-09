WSP activates Missing Indigenous Person Alert for at-risk Seattle man

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a man who was last seen in January.

According to the WSP, 25-year-old Tahee Sheppard has been missing since Jan. 3, and was last seen in Seattle. Authorities believe he is likely in the Tulalip area.

He is described as being 5'10, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where he is, or has seen him, is asked to call 911.

RELATED MISSING PERSONS STORIES

This is a developing story.